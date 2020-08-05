Taxi drivers urged to get CITOM ID

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) is urging the drivers of taxicabs to get a Cebu City Traffic Operations Management (CITOM) identification card (ID) before they begin to operate.

CCTO Head Alma Casimero told CDN Digital that all public utility vehicles based in Cebu City are encouraged to have this CITOM ID so their operations can be monitored by the city government.

“Dugay na ni nga systema nato nga maghatag tag IDs sa atong mga public transport drivers for monitoring and tracing lang,” said Casimero.

(This system has already been set for a long time wherein we provide IDs to our public utility transport drivers for monitoring and tracing.)

Apart from that, public transportation should also be permitted by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) to operate.

Casimero said that CCTO accepts up to 50 applications of CITOM cards per day and it is on a first-come-first-served basis. They can get a priority number at the CCTO office at the second floor of the Ramos Public Market.

“Pag dala lang og photocopy sa inyong driver’s license og karaan nga Citom ID kung naa,” said the CCTO.

(Just bring a photocopy of your driver’s license and the old CITOM ID if you have one.)

The CCTO won’t be apprehending those without CITOM IDs but they are encouraging drivers to have one for safety purposes.

Casimero said that the CITOM ID would allow the passengers another safety guarantee to identify their drivers in case of emergency or incidents.

Aside from getting a CITOM ID, the CCTO also reminds the taxi drivers that they should wear a mask and a pair of gloves when driving to ensure their safety from the Coronavirus Diseases 2019 (COVID-19).

The drivers also should not allow passengers without face masks and face shields to embark their units, so that no person can go about the city without masks and shields on. The drivers may refuse to accommodate these passengers if they do not comply. /bmjo

