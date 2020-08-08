Langtad barangay captain, 3 others arrested for playing mahjong in Argao

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Argao policemen arrested 51-year-old, Langtad Barangay Captain Joel Saragena and three other friends for playing mahjong out on a public area in Barangay Poblacion, Argao town in southern Cebu at around 11:30 a.m. this Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Police Captain Elstone Dabon III, chief of Argao Police Station, identified the three other men as Cipriano Remoroza Lanutan, 69, from Barangay Canbanua; James Carlo Zamora De Los Reyes, 34, from Barangay Jamoang; and Richardson Panebio Sarsaba, 32, from Barangay Lamacan.

Police received a report about people playing mahjong in an outdoor area and they immediately responded.

Dabon said that it was Lanutan, who facilitated the game and Saragena and the others participated

“Sulod sa kiosko. Open kaayo. Makita ra (They were playing in a kiosk which is an open area and can be seen.),” said Dabon.

The four men are undergoing profiling in Argao Police Station where they will also be detained. Charges of violating Presidential Decree 1602 or the illegal gambling law are being prepared against the four suspects.

Saragena is already the second arrested government elected official who participated in illegal gambling this week.

On Thursday, August 6, also in Argao town, Barangay Canbanua Councilor Edilor Subrecary Salomere, 58, and son Jimster Bajenting Salomere, 34, who is the barangay treasurer, were also arrested after getting caught participating in “tigbakay”.

Police heads and even government officials have expressed recently that elected government officials must serve as an example on implementing the rules rather than breaking them.

