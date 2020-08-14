Dialysis center for non COVID patients in Cebu City launched

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The hemodialysis center for non-coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients has been launched on Friday, August 14, 2020, at the South Road Properties.

The dialysis center at the SM Seaside Mountain Wing will be managed by the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) and can also be accessed through registration in the hospital.

Secretary Michael Lloyd Dino, Presidential Assistant to the Visayas, said the dialysis center was a necessity at this time of the COVID-19 pandemic since dialysis patients were considered people with comorbidities.

They should not be exposed to the hospital setting where most COVID-19 cases are being treated.

“Normally man gud ang mga non-COVID patients nga nagkailangan og dialysis mahadlok moadto sa hospital because of COVID. (Normally non-COVID patients who need dialysis are scared to go to the hospital because of COVID). At least here, they are sure that the place is not contaminated,” said Dino.

The secretary also pointed out that the expenses in the dialysis sessions would be covered by PhilHealth, the state’s health insurance provider, and if there would be additional cost, the Malasakit Center would make up for the cost.

Dino said that the dialysis center was another proof that Cebu was close to the heart of President Rodrigo Duterte as the hemodialysis units were provided to the city through a grant from the Department of Health (DOH) Health Facilities Enhancement Program (HFECP).

It took only a month for the units to be granted after Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella wrote to Health Secretary Francisco Duque, III, for it on July 2, 2020.

The dialysis center will be opened from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and will cater to registered dialysis patients of the VSMMC./dbs