Buhisan, Jaclupan dams recover amid rains

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Buhisan and Jaclupan dams, which are the surafce water sources of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD), has slowly recovered amid the rains in the past month.

Buhisan Dam in Barangay Buhisan, Cebu City is now producing 4,000 cubic meters per day, almost reaching its normal average of 5,000 to 6,000 cubic meters per day.

The Jaclupan Dam in Talisay City is now producing 28,000 cubic meters, close to its normal average of 30,000 cubic meter per day.

“This is a welcome development after we suffered much water shortage last year due to a mild El Niño. This year, we were blessed with rains and hopefully everything will return to normal,” said Edna Inocando, the communications officer of MCWD, in a phone interview with CDN Digital.

Inocando said they were expecting the water level in the two dams to normalize by November as long as the rains would continue in the next few months.

This would mean more water supply in the areas serviced by the Buhisan and Jaclupan Dams including Talisay City, southern barangays, and uptown barangays in Cebu City.

MCWD urged the public to continue saving water and collecting rain as much as they could to avoid water shortage especially for areas that were still undergoing rationed supply such as the central barangays in Cebu City.

“Let us continue to conserve water and collect the water if we can. Let us avoid wastage,” she added./dbs