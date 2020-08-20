C. Visayas COVID count: Active cases down to 3k

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The number of active coronavirus cases in Central Visayas continues to decline, and as of August 19, 2020, it has dropped to 3,052, recent data from local health officials show.

Latest coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) case bulletin from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) showed that the number of patients who are still infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the infection, has slid down to 3,052.

This developed after the regional health office logged more recoveries than newly infected ones on Wednesday, August 19.

DOH – 7 said Central Visayas has recorded 495 additional recoveries on Wednesday whereas new cases were only at 69. As a result, the total recoveries of COVID-19 in the region have reached 13, 950.

The total number of confirmed cases, on the other hand, has breached the 18,000-mark as DOH – 7 has documented a total of 18,055 already.

DOH – 7 also recorded two more COVID-19-related deaths in the region on Monday – one from Cebu City and one from Cebu province, bringing the total mortalities to 1,053.

Cebu City

Most parts in Central Visayas, the region outside Metro Manila with the highest cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, are currently under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

Areas exempted from MGCQ, and remained under GCQ — which is a stricter mode of community — were the cities of Cebu, Talisay, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and the towns of Consolacion and Minglanilla.

For Cebu City, only eight new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Monday. Its number of active cases have also decreased further to 1,270.

The city, tagged as the epicenter of the outbreak in Central Visayas, also posted more recoveries on Monday, with 89, bringing its total to 7,526.

Cebu City, according to data from DOH -7, has already documented a total of 9,419 COVID-19 cases as of August 19. /bmjo