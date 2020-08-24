Samar gov suspends return of stranded persons

TACLOBAN CITY –– Samar Gov. Reynolds Michael Tan has temporarily suspended the arrival of locally stranded individuals (LSIs) as the province grapples with a surge in the number of coronavirus cases.

The moratorium will start at midnight on August 25 and will end at midnight on September 24.

Tan said he earlier sought permission from the Regional Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases for him to implement the measure to control the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the province.

As of Monday, Samar has 719 cases.

Tan enjoined all local governments and agencies to implement the one-month moratorium.

The return of the LSIs to the provinces has been considered among the reasons COVID-19 cases have surged.

In Samar, 255 LSIs have been confirmed to have the virus.

