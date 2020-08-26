Duterte says his Barrett’s esophagus may worsen to stage 1 cancer

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte admitted on Tuesday that his Barrett’s esophagus condition was worsening, with his doctor warning him to watch his diet as it may progress to stage 1 cancer.

Duterte made the revelation during his pre-recorded address aired on Tuesday morning, during which he discussed the budget tapped for the government’s COVID-19 response.

According to Duterte, he and the people within the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) are not interested in pocketing the money for the Bayanihan to Recover As One, or Bayanihan 2 — especially in his case as he is already nearing retirement.

“We have been in government for long. We are nearing retirement. Why would we waste it? We have a short time left, so we no longer have the appetite to eat. You may have money, but you cannot eat because the doctor said; Stop eating fatty food because you will die,” Duterte said in Filipino.

“You, Duterte, refrain from drinking alcohol because your [Barrett’s esophagus] is nearing stage one cancer,” he recalled his doctor telling him.

“So if there’s money for Bayanihan, whether it’s part of one or two, I will make sure, as long as I have these guys here with me in the team, the task force, as far as your money is concerned, I have no doubt that they will not allow corruption,” he added.

Even early in his term, Duterte admitted having a myriad of ailments, including Buerger’s Disease and myasthenia gravis, among others. Despite these health issues, Malacañang has repeatedly assured that the President was fit enough to hold office.

Weeks ago, rumors spread that Duterte sought an emergency medical checkup in Singapore, but photos and videos from his former aid, Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go, debunked these claims.