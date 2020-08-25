You’ll want more than a piece of Waterfront Cebu’s signature cakes

Most of the times, we think of cakes as something we must have when we celebrate important days.

But who says we can’t have cakes on ordinary days?

We all deserve a sweet treat every now and then. It is a comfort food that can help us get through a tough time, a treat that can brighten up the mood on the table after dinner or during breakfast at home, or just something that you can indulge on on your next “cheat day.”

A cake on the table is always a treat for the family, for friends, or for just you alone even when there’s nothing to celebrate about.

So what’s holding you back from buying a box of cake when Cebu City has a lot of pastry and baked goods to choose from?

In one of the metro’s stunning landmarks, you can find assorted delectables and signature cakes that can surely satisfy your sweet tooth.

Located at the heart of the city, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino offers ten of the finest cakes that can brighten up any day with every bite!

1. Chocolate Moist Cake

It’s no secret that one of the most in-demand and most popular cake in the world are chocolate-flavored cakes.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino’s Chocolate Moist Cake will not disappoint in this category. Its sweetness level is not overpowering while offering you a taste of rich chocolate topped with chocolate glaze.

Relish the creamy flavor in each slice of the cake’s soft ganache and chocolate moist sponge that is best paired with a hot cup of coffee or tea.

2. Mango Cheesecake

This take on a yellow dessert is possibly the most luscious mango-flavored cheesecake in town.

Made with fresh and sweet mangoes, the cheesecake offers a sweet surprise and delightful combination of cream cheese, vanilla, and diplomat cream.

The cheesecake also comes with a sweet pastry crust and mouthwatering mango filling to become your next cheat-day treat to share with family and friends.

3. Banana Bread

If there is one baked goody we are all familiar with, it is the banana bread. A staple of many families at home, Waterfront Cebu City invites you to indulge in this hearty dessert.

What you’ll get is a tasty slice of their best-tasting banana bread that is made of chocolate crumble, banana bread mixture, chocolate chips, and walnut.

Preparing for the next get-together with your barkada? Take this banana bread with you for a light and healthy bite after brunch!

4. Strawberry Yema Cake

Who else thinks a strawberry-flavored cake is a showstopper for any dessert break? Good thing Waterfront Cebu City offers a Strawberry Yema Cake we can grab and take home at an unbelievably affordable price!

Your sweet-tooth cravings will surely thank you for the excellent mix of strawberry and yema in this cake made of almond sponge, Chantilly, meringue, white chocolate, and yema filling.

5. Chocolate Bread

True sophistication lies in simplicity and this cake is the perfect example.

Another chocolaty indulgence from Waterfront Cebu City is this chocolate bread that is a pleasure for the senses!

Baked to perfection with browny mixture, chocolate crumble, choco chips, and soft ganache, this cake is simple but something you can never go wrong with as a sweet treat for you and your loved ones.

6. Blueberry Cheesecake

Unbaked or baked, we all love that piece of blueberry cheesecake for dessert!

And this signature cake from the hotel makes you fall in love with their irresistible blueberry cheesecake that has a delicious blueberry filling complementing the vanilla, cream cheese, and diplomat cream mixture. Its sweet pastry crust adds a favorable texture to the bottom, too!

7. Mango Yema Cake

Waterfront Cebu City has made it possible to have your yema and mango cravings all in one go!

The cake is sinfully rich in mango flavor and yema filling to double up the sweetness of your post-meal dessert time.

Every slice will give you white chocolate, Chantilly, meringue, and almond sponge that surely no one can’t get enough of.

8. Carrot Bread

Another healthy yet satisfying treat great with your favorite cold or hot drink is the hotel’s Carrot Bread!

This baked delight with the right moist is made with almond flakes, crumble, and carrot bread mix with cinnamon, which can certainly pass as an appetizing breakfast if you prefer something sweet in the morning.

9. Red Velvet Cake

Famously known as a luxury cake, you’d be surprised how Waterfront Cebu City’s Red Velvet Cake can be enjoyed every day and not only on Valentine’s Day!

What make’s it extra special, of course, is not just the red velvet sponge, cream cheese frosting and chocolate ganache, but the tempting cake is deliciously topped with Sablé Breton cookies!

Have the bright red cake on your table and instantly add a fancy vibe to any time of the day. It’s deliciously addictive with a hot drink too!

10. Ube Langka Cheesecake

Last but not the least, this cheesecake pushes all other ube langka trends into the side because its layers are made with only the well-loved local ingredients such as langka, ube chiffon, ube halaya, and ube biscuit.

Who would have thought that the country’s famous purple yam with a vanilla taste and the unique flavor of jackfruit can become a perfect combo for a cheesecake?

This cheesecake will definitely add more color and sweetness to many sweet courses and turn any sour day bright again.

Delight yourself and find happiness in each box of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino signature cakes for an after-meal dessert. If you’re just feeling extra indulgent, treat yourself with some of these luscious and healthy baked cakes!

Visit the Lobby Lounge or call Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino at (032) 232-6888 to place your orders from 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Take note that for pick-up orders, you have to order one (1) day in advance.

You can also follow Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino on Facebook and Instagram and check out their website at www.waterfronthotels.com.ph to know more about their signature cakes and top-notch service. /bmjo