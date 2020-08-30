Bogo City’s COVID cases now at 11

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Bogo City’s active cases of the coronavirus disease increased to 11 with the addition of five new cases on Saturday, August 29.

In an advisory, the city government said that five of its six new cases are from Barangay Gairan while one comes from Barangay Sto. Rosario. The patients are aged between 23 to 61-years-old.

As of Saturday, this city that is located about a hundred kilometers north of Cebu City, already logged a total of 76 confirmed cases of the infection of which 11 remain active.

“Kasamtangan nga misaka sa 11 ang atuang Active cases mga Bogohanons. Busa, palihug di intawn kita mag-kompyansa. Palihug pag kinasingkasing ug sunod sa mga gipahimutang nga mga health protocols,” the city’s advisory reads.

(Bogohanons, our active cases increased to 11. With this, please be careful. Please comply with the health protocols by heart.)