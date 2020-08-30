‘Julian’ intensifies into typhoon, rains expected in Luzon, Visayas

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Julian will swirl over the Philippine Sea and a safe distance away from land mass but will is still expected to trigger rains over parts of Luzon and the Visayas areas on Sunday, the state weather bureau said.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather specialist Benison Estareja said in a 5 a.m. weather bulletin that the outer cloud band of the typhoon will bring rains and cloudy skies over Luzon and Visayas, particularly the Bicol region, Quezon, Aurora, Cagayan and Isabela.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, areas as well as Samar provinces will experience scattered rain showers while cloudy skies will prevail over Western Visayas due to southwest monsoon or “habagat”.

“Julian” was last spotted 740 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora or 775 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City in Cagayan at 4 a.m. Sunday.

It is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Monday or Tuesday, Pagasa said.

The “habagat” is also expected to bring moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 3.4 m) over the seaboards of Northern Luzon, the eastern seaboard of Central and Southern Luzon, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas.

“Those with small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures while venturing out to sea,” Pagasa said in its separate advisory.