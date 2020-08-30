Rama to lead Sinulog 2021, wants ‘governing board’ out

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama is back to lead the organizing team behind one of the country’s grandest festivals.

Aside from planning to hold a meeting with the other officials of Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) and stakeholders as soon as possible for Sinulog 2021, Rama said he would want to give the boot to the Sinulog Governing Board.

“First things first, we really have to sort out Sinulog 2021. (But) at the same time, I would also like to repeal a previous order revoking (the authority of the Sinulog Governing Board),” Rama told CDN Digital in a phone interview.

“It would be better that if ever we’re going to have a Sinulog 2021, there will only be one organizing body to do and oversee all the preparations,” he added.

Rama is the chairman of SFI.

Mayor Edgardo Labella on Sunday earlier confirmed that they would be pushing through with the Sinulog Festival next year if things would go back to normal by then.

Labella also said he had tasked Rama and the rest of SFI to lead the event, which he added would be in line with the 500th anniversary of Christianity.

But Rama said they would have to ask other members of SFI and stakeholders their consensus in order for them to come up with concrete plans on what the festival would be like post-pandemic.

“Our priority right now is to convene the SFI as soon as possible, and we really have to discuss what can we do and what will Sinulog 2021 be like,” said Rama.

“We can’t just say right now there will definitely be a Sinulog 2021. Everything needs thorough discussion with SFI,” he added.

It can be recalled in 2019 that the Sinulog Governing Board was formed to act as ‘a complimentary body’ to SFI. The latter has been spearheading Sinulog for decades.

The move, however, was met with widespread criticism and doubts, including Rama. /dbs

