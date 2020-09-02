Cebu City government warns quarantine violators in Carbon Market

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government warned individuals who do not to follow health protocols inside the Carbon Market that they will face consequences for doing such.

Lawyer Rey Gealon, the city’s spokesperson said, that those who take off their mask while inside the market may be apprehended for violating quarantine protocols.

This he said after photos of crowding at the Carbon Market was posted online showing the lack of social distancing and people not wearing face masks nor face shield.

The city government reminds the public that they can be fined from P1,000 to P3,000 for violating the protocols, and they will be detained as these charges are filed in court.

The court will determine the penalty of the violator based on the city ordinance penalizing quarantine violators.

Gealon said more police and force multipliers are now stationed at the Carbon Market to ensure order and uphold the quarantine protocols.

“We are knocking on the hearts of our residents to cooperate with the city’s health protocols,” said Gealon.

He said the city cannot afford another rise in Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases as economic activities have just begun to recover.

On September 1, 2020, there were 21 new cases recorded in the city. A total of 644 COVID-19 cases are still active in the city.

At least 60 percent of the new cases were transmitted outside the homes and possibly in the workplaces. Home transmission of the disease is only 30 percent.

Gealon assured the public that all new cases has been accounted for, isolated, and contact traced.

He urged the public to comply with health protocols even in the Carbon Market so the city may not experience another rise of COVID-19 cases.

The public is urged to stay at home or observe health protocols when going outside. /bmjo