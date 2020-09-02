Cebu City Mayor Labella to undergo surgery on Thursday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella will be undergoing surgery on Thursday morning, September 3, 2020, due to gall bladder stones.

The mayor revealed his health status in a Facebook post on Wednesday evening, September 2, 2020, after he was advised for surgery by his physician.

Labella said the city’s Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) response has taken a toll on his health as he focused all his energy in the last five months on managing the rising number of cases.

“Managing Cebu City’s response against COVID-19 had been such a challenging task that I brushed aside the stomach and joint pains that I have been experiencing. After undergoing a thorough health check earlier and in the interest of transparency and good faith, I would like to inform everyone that I was diagnosed with gallbladder stones and will be due for surgery tomorrow morning,” said the mayor.

The mayor’s physician said the cholecystectomy or gall bladder stone removal is a routine and fairly safe procedure.

Patients who undergo the treatment often takes two to four days of recovery before leaving the hospital.

Labella assured the public that operations of the city government will continue unhampered despite his absence.

“And lastly, please keep me in your prayers. Daghang Salamat! (Thank you!),” he said.

It is not yet clear if the mayor will be on official leave for his hospitalization.

Should Labella be on an official leave of absence, Vice Mayor Michael Rama will act as the mayor of the city on his behalf. /bmjo

