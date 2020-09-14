Central Visayas recoveries hit 17K

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The number of persons who tested positive and have recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Central Visayas is now at 17,006.

The number makes up 86 percent of the total number of cases in the region which is at 19,772 as of Sunday, September 13, 2020, according to the Department of Health (DOH-7).

In a bulletin released on Sunday, DOH-7 reported 69 additional recoveries from COVID-19 in the region consisting of 33 from Cebu province, 28 from Cebu City, and 8 from Lapu-Lapu City.

The 17,006 total recoveries in the region are from Cebu City – 8,896; Cebu province – 4,143; Lapu-Lapu City – 1,972; Mandaue City – 1,944; Bohol – 124; Negros Oriental – 124; and Siquijor – 3.

Siquijor province had already reported that all of its four COVID-19 cases, who are locally stranded individuals who arrived in the island province in August, have already recovered while DOH-7’s tally on the COVID-19 shows only three confirmed cases who have all recovered from the infection.

Meanwhile, the health department also logged on Sunday 64 additional COVID-19 infections in the region. Of the number, 26 are from Cebu province, 22 are from Cebu City, nine are from Mandaue City, two are from Lapu-Lapu City, and five are from the province of Bohol. The new cases bring the total number of active cases in the region to 1,549.

While Cebu City remains to have the highest total number of cases at 9,742, the highest number of active cases has shifted to Cebu province with 583 active infections out of its 5,053 total cases.

As of Sunday, Cebu City had 385 remaining active cases. The number of active cases in the city had dropped to as low as 330 in the past weeks.

The other remaining active cases in Central Visayas are in Mandaue City – 256, Lapu-Lapu City – 185, Bohol – 112, and Negros Oriental – 28.

DOH-7 has also reported a total of 1,217 COVID-19 related deaths in the region, of which 661 are from Cebu City, 327 are from Cebu province, 127 are from Mandaue City, 92 are from Lapu-Lapu City, six are from Bohol and four are from Negros Oriental.

Mandaue City, in its COVID-19 bulletin on Sunday, reported having only 187 remaining cases with 1,889 recoveries and 116 deaths.