Cebu City police looking into previous job, current business of ambushed ex-cop 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police here are checking the previous work and current business of retired policeman Edmund Junco, who was killed in an ambush by still unidentified motorcycle-riding gunmen along Sitio Nasipit, Barangay Talamban on Tuesday afternoon, September 15, 2020.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), told reporters on Wednesday morning, September 16, 2020, that they are looking more into Junco’s previous work as a member of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Central Visayas, where he was able to make numerous arrests of different individuals involved in crimes such as estafa.

Ligan said they are also not discounting the possibility that Junco may have had conflicts with individuals involved in his current jewelry business.

As of this posting, police have still no suspects in the killing of Junco.

Fighting back

Junco was driving his white Toyota Hilux pickup truck along Banilad Road with his wife Betty as his passenger when they were shot at by motorcycle riding gunmen at around 3 p.m.

In a CCTV security footage obtained by police, Junco was seen fighting back as he managed to ram his pickup truck against the motorcycle of the suspects in a gasoline station. The suspects, however, were still able to get back up and continued shooting at the victim.

Junco was able to drive away towards the north while the suspects struggled to get their banged up motorcycle up and running. It was at this point that the suspects stole a motorcycle from a passing motorist and used it to flee the scene.

Police Captain Jonathan Taneo, commander of the Talamban Police Station, said that they were able to find the motorcycle the suspects used to escape in Barangay Lahug on Tuesday evening.

Police have already identified the owner of the stolen motorcycle but are withholding his identity for security purposes. They will be meeting up with him to try to get some useful information that might help with the case.

Junco was able to drive his pickup truck several meters and his wife were brought to the hospital after the shooting but the ex cop died later in the evening.

Taneo said that Junco sustained gunshot wounds on the left side of his left neck and right side of his abdomen while his wife Betty sustained a wound on her right arm. She survived the ambush.

Taneo said that the wife, in a short interview with the police, said she did not know of any threats received by her husband.

Records obtained by police of Junco show that he retired in 2015 and was formerly assigned in the CIDG-7 headquarters in Cebu City. Ligan said they did not have information that proved Junco was involved in any illegal drug activities. /bmjo