Sony’s PS5 Set to Start at PhP 20,000 For Digital Edition

Sony announced that the highly-anticipated PlayStation 5 will be coming out worldwide on September 19, 2020 for $499.99 for the regular version and $399.99 for the Digital Edition.

The PS5 will be initially released on September 12 for the United States, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. The rest of the world will be getting the next-generation console on November 19th.

The digital edition of the PS5 will only be able to download and stream games, as opposed to having a disc drive. Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 are already live and is a week ahead of the Xbox Series X pre-orders.

Furthermore, the PS5 showcase added to the list of upcoming releases for the console’s titles, which now include:

The PlayStation 5 will be sure to sell out even before they hit the shelves in November. You can pre-order now on Sony’s official website.