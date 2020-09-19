Talisay City records 11 new COVID cases on Sept. 17

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four members of a family in Barangay Lawaan 3 are among the 11 new cases of the coronavirus disease that were reported in Talisay City on Thursday, September 17.

The recent addition increased to 52 the active cases in the city while its total recovery is now at 794 with one more added on the same day. The city’s recovery rate is now at 84.7 percent.

As of Friday, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Talisay City totals to 940 with 87 deaths or 9.25 percent of its total cases.

Talisay City’s Sept. 17 data was posted on the Facebook page of the City of Talisay Public Information Office on Friday night, Sept. 18.

In its post, the PIO said that the 11 new cases are from Barangays Poblacion, Dumlog, Bulacao, Tabunok, and Lawaan 3.

The patients from Barangay Lawaan 3 include a 60-year-old male, a 34-year-old female, a 35-year-old female, and a 36-year-old male who are all close contacts of a previously recorded case.

Meanwhile, three members of a family in Barangay Bulacao aged 57, 23, and 21-years-old were also found positive of the infection after they were swabbed on September 15.

According to the city’s data, Barangay Lawaan I continues to have the most number of active cases with nine followed by Biasong and San Isidro with seven cases each. / dcb