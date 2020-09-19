Consolacion mayor tests negative for COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The mayor of Consolacion town recently tested negative for the new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The local government of Consolacion, in a statement published on September 18, announced that swab samples from its Mayor Joannes Alegado came out negative of SARS-CoV-2.

“Nigawas na ang resulta sa swab test sa Mayor ug nasuta kini nga negatibo siya sa coronavirus (The mayor’s swab test results came out and they were negative for coronavirus),” portions of the statement read.

SARS-CoV-2 is the causative agent of COVID-19.

In the same statement, Alegado underwent swab test last Friday, September 18, as part of the municipality’s ‘expanded COVID-19 test’ that covers municipal hall employees, local law enforcers, first responders, barangay workers, and even public school teachers.

“Gumikan kay tumong ni Mayor Alegado nga Covid free ang local nga pangagamhanan ug daling matino ang mga asymptomatic nga positibo sa virus nga nanarbaho ug ma isolate dayon kini aron dili kini makatakud sa uban ug dili maapiktahan ang pagserbisyo sa publiko,” it said.

(The mayor wants to ensure that the municipal hall is COVID-free, and quickly identify workers who are asymptomatic and positive of the virus so that they will be immediately placed under isolation. This is to prevent the virus from spreading as well as ensure delivery of public services will not be hampered.)

The town’s expanded COVID-19 test started last September 11.

READ MORE: Consolacion starts mandatory swab test for municipal employees

As of September 17, based on previous press releases from local officials in Consolacion town, close to 1,000 swab samples were collected from government workers and officials.

CDN Digital has reached out to Alegado for further details about their locality’s expanded COVID-19 tests, however, to no avail as of this posting.

In the meantime, the mayor urged private establishments and other local government units (LGUs) in Cebu to follow their lead.

Consolacion is a first-class municipality located approximately 20 kilometers north of Cebu City. The town has been under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) since September 1. /dbs