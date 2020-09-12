Consolacion starts mandatory swab test for municipal employees

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The municipal government of Consolacion town in northern Cebu ordered all of its over 500 employees to undergo swab tests.

Consolacion Mayor Joannes Alegado confirmed this in a text message sent to CDN Digital.

Alegado said that the decision was made to sweep the municipal hall of any possible infections of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“(This is done) we could really determine that everyone is COVID-free for the time being,” said Alegado.

He also said the swab tests, which began last Friday, September 11, would be done by batch.

“We are doing it in batches so as not to hamper the services of the municipality,” said Alegado.

While the order was ‘mandatory, the mayor said those who are planning to refuse to have their swab samples collected must be able to provide valid reasons.

“They must present their reasons, and will further undergo evaluation and monitoring,” he added.

In a separate post on their official Facebook page, the local government of Consolacion quoted its Municipal Health Officer, Dr. Fe Pardillo, saying that those who underwent the tests would be immediately placed under self-quarantine, and could only go back to their workplace if results showed they were negative of SARS-CoV-2.

Pardillo said results of the swab tests would be released up to three days.

On the other hand, Alegado said employees whose results would turn out positive for COVID-19 would be provided with assistance from the local government, regardless of their status.

“They are still entitled to receive their salary, whether they are job order or regular, even if they are placed under a 14-day quarantine,” he said.

The mayor said that regular workers would be granted with ‘COVID-19-leave’, which is an arrangement meant to keep their leave credits intact, if they would turn out positive for COVID-19.

Alegado also said they would be planning to include barangay workers, police officers, and teachers in Consolacion’s public schools for the swab test.

Consolacion, which belonged to the territorial jurisdiction of Cebu province, is a first-class municipality located approximately 20 kilometers north of Cebu City. /dbs