Minglanilla police: No more crowds in Campo 7, 8

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The areas in Barangay Campo 7 and 8 of Minglanilla town in southern Cebu were already cleared of gathering crowds this Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Unlike the last weekend, where policemen from Minglanilla Police Station discovered that the area had been made into a place where the public could freely roam even if it was not their schedule to go out. Social distancing was also not being practiced when the police responded to the area last week.

Police Master Sergeant Christopher Cesa of Minglanilla Police Station told CDN Digital in a phone interview this afternoon that during the inspection this morning of Police Colonel Aladdin Collado, the new director of Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), the area was already cleared.

According to Cesa, when the police found out about the situation in the area, they immediately took action and warned those who were in the area of the MGCQ protocols and the possible consequences of their actions once they would violate the law.

Read: Road to mountain barangays in Talisay City off-limits to sightseers until Sunday

“Naghimo ug warning ang pulis ug gipahimangnuan nga dili sila mogawas para lang sa maong katuyoan nga manggawas lang tungod kay mag bike-bike lang bisan dili na schedule,” said Cesa.

(The police gave a warning to the public not to go out for the sake of going out for biking even if it was not their schedule to go out.)

Now that the area was cleared, Cesa said that they asked the barangay officials to monitor the area to keep the public away from gathering in the area again and tp report to police those who would not heed the rules./dbs