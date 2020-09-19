Woman, who served time for estafa, back in jail for drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 57-year-old woman, who served time in jail for estafa, will be back behind bars after she was caught with an estimated P2.7 million worth of suspected shabu during an anti-illegal drug operation at Barangay Punta Princesa at dawn today, September 19, 2020.

Elizabeth Flores of Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, is back in jail two years after her release for serving time for estafa at the New Bilibid Prison and this time she would be serving time for selling and possession of illegal drugs, said Police Captain Jonathan Dela Cerna, station commander of Labangon Police Station, in a phone interview with CDN Digital.

Flores was caught with 405 grams of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation conducted by the Labangon Police Station policemen in Caimito Street, Barangay Punta Princesa at past 2 a.m. today, said Dela Cerna.

He said that the suspected shabu confiscated from Flores had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P2,754,000.

Dela Cerna said that they found out about Flores’ illegal activities from an informant.

Flores was placed under surveillance for two weeks, and they found out that she could dispose of at least 100 grams of suspected shabu in a week.

She also would meet her customers in public places for her transactions and these included areas near malls or big establishments.

“Dako gyud ni iyahang hawid unya maka abot siya sa Lapu-Lapu City pag dispose,” said Dela Cerna.

(She handles a big volume of illegal drugs and her market even reaches Lapu-Lapu City.)

Dela Cerna said the volume of drugs that she could dispose would make her a high-value individual in their police drug watchlist.

Dela Cerna said they suspected that Flores started selling illegal drugs after she was released from the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa back in 2018.

“Siguro naka amigo ni siya didto nga naa sa business,” said Dela Cerna.

(Perhaps, she had a friend in prison who was in the illegal drugs business.)

Flores was detained at the Labangon Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges./dbs