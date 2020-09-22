Vendors told to relocate to temporary market site starting Sept. 23

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Vendors will already be asked to vacate their stalls at the old Cordova Public Market starting on Wednesday, September 23, to give way to the municipal government’s new public market construction project.

In a social media post on Monday, September 21, Mayor Teche Sitoy-Cho said that they would shoulder the cost of the vendors’ transfer to their temporary vending area at the far-end of Purok 3 in Barangay Catarman.

Cordova town is building a three storey public market that is equipped with an escalator. Its first floor will be assigned for the wet and dry goods while the second floor will accommodate massage and spa and appliance stores. A food court, KTV bar, and other businesses that cater to providing entertainment will occupy its third floor that will also serve as the roof deck of the structure.

Project completion is set on or before October 2021.

READ: Cordova’s new public market to be finished in 2021

Sitoy-Cho said that “as the new Cordova Public Market will soon rise, concerns and worries regarding getting a commercial space/ stalls of market vendors specifically the pioneers go high as well.”

“Pioneering market vendors will be prioritized with the allocation of stalls once the construction of the new three-storey Cordova Public Market will be completed by next year,” she said.

“Cordova’s progress must be first felt by Cordovanhon before others; therefore, these 188 pilot vendors are our topmost priority on getting commercial spaces/ stalls.” Sitoy-Cho added./dbs