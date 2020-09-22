Netizens sad over closure of two known restos in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuanos are known to be very sentimental.

Some get sentimental over losing things they had since they were young and some cry a little over lost treasured memories.

Just recently, netizens expressed their sadness over the news that two branches of well-loved restaurants in Cebu City will be closing for good.

Let’s start off with this restaurant which brings so much aroma in the area along Legaspi Street, Cebu–Sunburst.

The well-loved branch of the franchise has been the go-to family restaurant for 44 years here.

Though small and old, a lot of Cebuanos felt sad about the closing of this branch because most of them had fond memories with their families here, especially after attending mass at either the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño or the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

In the post by netizen Jon Kenneth Gotiong last September 19, he captioned, “44 years. My favorite Sunburst Legaspi closed for good. Wonderful memories here 1976-2020.”

The post had 1,800 shares, 2,200 reactions, and 192 comments.

Bernadette Dakay commented, “My husband and I had our first lunch date here 39 years ago.”

Elord De Dios remembered his younger years with his comment, “Dire naku gi celebrate akong Elementary Graduation.” (This is where I celebrated my elementary graduation.)

Wesley Navales said that this place is a witness of his dinner dates from before, “My favorite place for a couple of dinner dates, way back in the year’s 1989-91!!!”

But worry not because as what the management said to most of the netizens, they will just be moving this branch a block down from where it stands today.

A dessert place loved by many, Ice Castle SM City Cebu branch, also decided to close and a lot reacted to this news.

Since 1993, Ice Castle in SM City Cebu has been a staple dessert place for families, friends, and couples.

Who would miss out on their very sumptuous halo-halo and banana split, right?

Janine Ormoc, in a Facebook post, thanked all of Ice Castle SM City Cebu’s supporters and loyal customers of 27 years.

One netizen, Christian Tudtud Farrales commented on the post, “Sad… I’m an Ice Castle loyalist… Can’t we go into the internet for orders using Lalamove and Grab Food? Because I’m a frequent there, the staff became family to me already. Such a sad day for me,” while, Susana Tan said, “Opening for another much better venture?? Salamat Ice Castle for bringing the best halo-halo in Cebu.”

The post as of today, September 22, has already been shared 890 times with 1,200 reactions.

Two of the most well-known and well-loved restaurants in Cebu are closing down for good and all we can do it reminisce the day when times were different.

Thank you to these two restaurants for being part of the best memories we have with us today!

/bmjo