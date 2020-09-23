DOH-7 reports 52 new cases, 41 recoveries in Cebu; 8 new cases in Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) logged 60 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the region on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Of the number, 52 are from Cebu.

The newly detected cases in Cebu include 33 individuals from Cebu province, 12 from Cebu City, six from Lapu-Lapu City, and one from Mandaue City. The eight other cases are from Bohol.

The addition of the new cases brings the total number of cases in Central Visayas to 20,509 where 1,616 infections remain active. These active cases are mostly from Cebu while 147 are from Bohol and 47 are from Negros Oriental.

DOH data showed that the number of active cases as of Tuesday is higher than the count on Monday which was at 1,597.

Meanwhile, the health department also reported 41 additional recoveries in the region. All of the new recoveries are from Cebu. These include 24 from Cebu province, 10 from Mandaue City, and seven from Cebu City.

The new recoveries bring the total number of persons who have recovered from the infection to 17,646. With the number, the recovery rate for the region remains at 86 percent.

LGU Count

In its own case bulletin, Mandaue City reported on Tuesday evening seven new cases and 10 additional recoveries. The city said that its active cases are down to 169 out of its 2,267 total confirmed cases.

Mandaue City has reported 1,963 recoveries and 135 validated deaths.

The city of Talisay and the towns of Minglanilla and Consolacion, which have the highest total number of cases in Cebu province, meanwhile, reported zero new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Talisay City, in its case update, also reported six new recoveries while Consolacion has one newly recovered patient. / dcb