BTS reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2

WASHINGTON — South Korean boy group BTS’ recent hit “Dynamite” has returned to the top spot on Billboard’s main singles chart, helped by the recent release of remixes, Billboard reported Monday.

On Billboard’s latest Hot 100 chart dated this Saturday, “Dynamite” finished first and was trailed by the former No. 1 song “WAP” by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion. “Holy” by Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper and “Laugh Now Cry Later” by Drake featuring Lil Durk placed third and fourth, respectively.

The full chart will be updated Tuesday, measuring all-genre US streaming, radio airplay and sales data.

“Helping ‘Dynamite’ in the week ending Sept. 24 were four new remixes released Sept. 18: its ‘Bedroom,’ ‘Midnight,’ ‘Retro’ and ‘Slow Jam’ mixes, which, combined, accounted for 52 percent of the song’s overall sales in the tracking week,” Billboard said.

“Dynamite” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, becoming the 43th song in Billboard’s history to do so. It had spent two consecutive weeks at the top spot before sliding to the No. 2 spot where it again remained for two weeks.

The song has led the US music industry, in terms of digital song sales, for five consecutive weeks since its release, according to Billboard.

The septet’s first English-language track became the first song to top Digital Song Sales for five weeks in a row since Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, achieved the feat last year.

“It returns to No. 1 from the runner-up spot on the strength of 14 million US streams (up 11 percent) and 153,000 downloads sold (up 96 percent) in the week ending Sept. 24,” it said, citing related data from Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

It also drew 20.8 million radio airplay audience impressions, up 8 percent, from a week earlier, it added.

At the same time, “Dynamite” topped Billboard’s two other global charts — the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl. US.

On the Billboard Global 200, which ranks the top song based on streaming and sales activity from more than 200 territories around the world, including the US, the song gained one notch to move up to first place this week, pushing down “WAP” to the runner-up position.

The song grabbed the top title for two straight weeks on the Global Excl. US chart, which compiles data from regions excluding the US.

BTS celebrated their third No. 1 feat on the Hot 100 with its fans.

“Thanks to your support, a miracle happened to us again,” it tweeted. “Thank you BTS ARMY for your support and love. You made this happen!”

BTS is the first-ever South Korean artist to top Billboard’s main singles chart. Previously, the highest-charting South Korean artist was soloist PSY with his 2012 hit “Gangnam Style,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

According to Billboard, “Dynamite” is also the first song among duos or groups to spend more than three weeks at No. 1 in nearly two years. Yonhap