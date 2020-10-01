Only one new COVID-19 case for Talisay City on Sept. 29

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City only recorded one case of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

This was based on a late-night post by the Talisay City Public Information Office (PIO) on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

This development brings down the number of active cases in the city down to 18 out of the total confirmed cases of 960.

The new case was that a 10-year-old boy from Barangay Dumlog. The boy was swabbed on September 28, 2020, since he was a close contact of a previously confirmed case.

The city also recorded one additional recovery, raising the total recovered cases to 846 for a recovery rate of 88.1 percent.

Most of the active cases are in Barangay Dumlog, which has six cases.

Only 10 out of 22 barangays have active cases. These are Barangays Cansojong, Dumlog, Lagtang, Lawaan I, Lawaan III, Maghaway, Pooc, San Isidro, San Roque, and Tabunok.

