2-3 storms expected in October — Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fair weather greets Metro Cebu at the start of the month on Thursday, October 1, 2020, with only less chance of rain showers in the afternoon or evening.

Pagasa Mactan Weather Specialist Mio Aguirre said there is no weather system directly affecting the region, and the present weather will last at least within the next three days.

Although there are cloud clusters forming outside of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), Aguirre said their initial models suggest that there is a low chance for the clusters to develop into a weather disturbance in the coming days.

“So far, sa atong mga initial models, less likely gyud siya nga mag-develop. [And because] outside of PAR pa siya, wala pa gyud siyay effect sa bisan asa nga dapit sa atong nasud,” Aguirre said.

(So far, in our initial models, it’s likely that it will develop. And because it’s outside the PAR, it doesn’t affect any part of the country.)

The Southwest monsoon, or Habagat, has also weakened and is now affecting only in parts of the Palawan area.

For the rest of October, however, Pagasa forecast some two to three storms to enter PAR.

The rainfall volume for October is also expected to be near normal levels. Last September, Aguirre said the rainfall volume in the region reached 150.4 millimeters or 80 percent of the average normal rainfall volume of 190.1 mm.

/bmjo