Cebu customs collects P2.7B for September, surpasses target

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs in the Port of Cebu (BOC-Cebu) reported on Thursday, October 1, to have surpassed their target collection for the month of September.

This after BOC in Cebu, in a statement, said they posted a total of P2.7 billion tax collected for the previous month. They said it was 41.61 percent more than their target which was at P805 million only.

“Last September 2020, (BOC-Cebu) collected a total of Php 2,740,007,273.41, surpassing its collection target of Php 1.935 Billion by Php 805.116 Million or 41.61 percent,” the bureau stated in its report.

This is the second time the Customs here in Cebu exceeded its target monthly collection.

It can be recalled that BOC-Cebu, for the month of August, reached a total revenue of P2.74 million from tax collection. It was a surplus of P506 million or 22.60 percent more.

“We once again attribute this collection performance to the diligence and hard work of the men and women of this Port,” said BOC – Cebu Acting District Collector and Lawyer Charlito Martin R. Mendoza.

“As we brace for the last semester, the Port shall further intensify its revenue collection efforts to ensure that we keep the momentum going in order to hit our assigned annual collection target,” added Mendoza.

The bureau added that they have already collected a total of P22.40 billion since January 2020, with an excess of P2.76billion for their target collection this year. /dbs