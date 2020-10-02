3 Cebu grads among Top 10 passers of physician licensure exams

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Three graduates from a Cebu-based university made it to the list of Top 10 passers for the March and September 2020 Physician Licensure Examinations.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Friday, October 2, 2020, announced the results of the examinations.

Southwestern University (SWU) graduates April Jean Guinto Gapo, Jessah April Singson Naingue, and Carren Emirose Honrada Solidor ranked eighth, ninth, and 10th, respectively.

Gapo garnered a score of 87 percent. She was followed by Naingue with a score of 86. 83 percent and Solidor with 86.67 percent.

Maria Carla Edejar Buenaflor from the University of the Philippines – Manila (UP-Manila) topped the list with a rating of 89.17 percent.

Other topnotchers included John Marlon Bunag Lintan (2nd, University of Santo Tomas), Dhonna Leonor Cambronero (3rd, Davao Medical School Foundation), James Daniel Estrella Omalin (4th, De La Salle Medical and Health Science Institute), Gremory Dennis Fundales Idago (5th, St. Luke’s Medical Center – College of Medicine William H. Quasha), Charles Vanhill Nermal Raksham (6th, De La Salle Medical and Health Sciences Institute), and Erika Anne Cabildo Pañgan (7th, University of Santo Tomas).

The PRC, in a statement, said 800 out of 1,424 examinees passed this year’s Physician Licensure Examinations, which were conducted in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga last March and September 2020.

/bmjo