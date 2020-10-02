Senior found dead in a ditch in Alegria

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Perigrino Carreon Sr. did not make it back home alive.

Authorities from Alegria town in southwestern Cebu found Carreon lifeless in a deep ditch filled with boulders in Sitio Polo in the town’s Barangay Santa Felomina on Thursday morning, October 1, 2020.

Initial reports from the Alegria Police Station showed that the 76-year-old Carreon, a resident of Sitio Malbog, Barangay Poblacion in Alegria, was allegedly drunk.

Investigators suspected that the senior citizen lost his balance while on his way home late Wednesday evening, September 30, and fell into a boulder-filled ditch that resulted to his death.

They also said the area where his body was found had no lights, making it difficult for any passerby to spot and help the victim.

Police said they have interviewed Carreon’s family, who told enforcers they were convinced that there was no foul play surrounding his death.

Investigation, however, is still ongoing to determine the real cause of Carreon’s death.

