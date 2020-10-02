Talisay City records only two COVID-19 cases for Sept. 30

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City recorded only two cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) on September 30, 2020.

In a late night post on October 1, 2020, the Talisay City Public Information (PIO) office revealed that the cases were recorded from Barangays Dumlog and Candulawan.

The two new cases slightly raised the active cases in Talisay City to 20 out of the total 962 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The case in Dumlog is a 38-year-old male who was swabbed last September 38, 2020, as a close family friend and household contact of a previously recorded case.

The case in Candulawan is a 27-year-old male who was swabbed last September 29, 2020, as a requirement for work.

Most of the remaining active cases are from Barangay Dumlog, which has seven cases.

The rest of the cases are in Barangays Candulawan, Cansojong (2), Lagtang, Lawaan I, Lawaan II, Maghaway, Pooc, San Isidro (2), San Roque, and Tabunoc (2).

No new deaths were recorded on September 30.

/bmjo