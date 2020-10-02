Cebu City forms task force to study return of street vendors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has formed a task group to study the return of ambulant vendors on the sidewalks.

In his Executive Order No. 97, the mayor ordered Councilors David Tumulak and Renato Osmeña Jr. to lead the task force and coordinate with local vendor groups on how street vending might be regulated in the city amid the pandemic.

The task force will include the Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, and Enhancement (PROBE) team; the Cebu City Police Office; the barangay chiefs of Sto. Niño, Mabolo, Kamagayan, and Ermita; the Cebu City United Vendors Association (CCUVA), among others.

The group will study the viability of sidewalk vendors under the community quarantine period and under the new normal with respect to the social distancing protocols in public places.

“Naghimo ta sa task force aron magtuon niini (We created a task force to study this), to make things (be) placed in the proper perspective. There are now initial talks with the vendors,” said the mayor.

The task force would also make representations to the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to submit whatever proposal they will formulate for the return of the sidewalk vendors.

Labella hopes that once the city’s quarantine will be lifted and the new normal will start to be implemented, the vendors can go back to their trade as well.

There is no definite timeline as to when the vendors can expect to go back, but the city hopes they can return before the year ends.

Manang Lucia (not her real name), who used to be a sidewalk vendor in Tabo sa Banay, said she was hoping to return to her spot before Christmas, a season when people would be expected to spend more.

Money has been difficult to come by during the quarantine period, although she hustled through by selling lumpia to neighbors. Still, this meager income is not enough and she hopes to sell goods once again back on the sidewalk./dbs