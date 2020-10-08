3 int’l COVID-19 vaccine makers gunning for Phase 3 clinical trials in PH

MANILA, Philippines — Local vaccine experts are currently reviewing the applications of three international vaccine manufacturers to decide if Phase 3 of their respective clinical trials can be done in the Philippines to test the safety and efficacy of the vaccines developed against COVID-19.

According to Dr. Jaime Montoya, Executive Director of the Philippine Council for Health Research and Development, the three drug makers are China’s Sinovac, Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute, and the Belgium-based Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.

During Phase 3 of the clinical trials, thousands of patients will be inoculated to assess the safeness and effectiveness of the COVID-19 shots.

Montoya said Gamaleya was the first to submit its application and now on the second round of evaluation.

“Nag-second round na kasi may mga kulang pa na mga datos na hiningi ang ating vaccine expert panel. So may second round po ng evaluation na nagyayari ngayon. Talagang masusing tinitignan po ‘yan para masiguro natin na safe pong magagawa ang clinical trials sa ating bansa,” Montoya said Thursday, October 8, 2020, in an interview over state-run PTV’s Laging Handa Public Briefing.

The latest to apply was Sinovac, the official added.

“Ang Sinovac ay nag-submit ng kanilang application nito lang October 1 or 2 if I’m not mistaken. Kumpleto na po ang dokumento nila kaya po pinag-aaralan na,” Montoya said.

The government recently trimmed down to 14 days the usual four-week evaluation of documents from manufacturers so medical research on the much-needed vaccine can quickly move to Phase 3.

Earlier, Malacañang said President Rodrigo Duterte is “most hopeful” about the COVID-19 vaccine that China is developing.

“The President is most hopeful with China, but he has also said that Johnson & Johnson is on track,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a recent press briefing.