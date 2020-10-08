Russia OKs e-visa for citizens of PH, 51 other countries starting 2021

MANILA, Philippines — The Russian government has approved the issuance of electronic visas “applicable throughout Russia” to citizens of the Philippines and 51 other countries effective next year.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Russian Embassy in the Philippines said Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin earlier signed a directive approving a list of 52 countries, including the Philippines, whose citizens can apply for e-visas.

“Starting from 2021, Filipinos will have an easy way to visit Russia,” the post reads.

Russia launched a pilot e-visa project in 2017 that included a number of restrictions, according to the embassy.

“For example, foreigners with an e-visa could only enter Russia through checkpoints in the Far Eastern Federal District, St Petersburg and the Leningrad and Kaliningrad regions. And they were not allowed to travel outside these regions,” the embassy said.

But the e-visa will now be “applicable throughout Russia,” the embassy added.

This means foreign nationals can enter Russia “via the specially equipped checkpoints anywhere in the country and travel throughout” the country.

“In addition to this, the duration of a stay for foreigners has been extended from eight to 16 days,” the embassy added.

It also noted that e-visas will be issued online for tourism, business, humanitarian, and guest trips.

Applications, the embassy said, do not need an invitation, hotel booking, or any other documents to confirm reasons for travel. / KGA