In Boljoon, thief nabbed for stealing antique Virgin Mary statue

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A thief was arrested in Boljoon town in southern Cebu last Saturday morning, October 10, for allegedly taking an antique statue of the Virgin Mary.

The Boljoon Police Station, on Sunday, October 11, reported that they apprehended Franz Xavier Abala, 25, for stealing the antiquated statue which has a market value of at least P30,000.

The statue of the Virgin of Good Counsel belonged to the chapel in Sitio Manggubat in Barangay Arbor, Boljoon.

Police said a habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) driver gave them information on Abala’s whereabouts after he reportedly saw the suspect carry the statue outside of its chapel.

The statue was wrapped in a green T-shirt and placed inside an eco-bag when recovered by the police. They also recovered from the suspect’s possession a cellular phone that had photos and messages coming from individuals who are said to be engaged in the sales and purchase of religious antiques and artifacts.

Abala is currently under the custody of Boljoon police.

Boljoon is a fourth-class municipality located 103 kilometers southeast of Cebu City. / dcb