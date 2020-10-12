Joining the Virtual Bike Challenge? Here are some suggested Cebu routes for you

Cebu City, Philippines—As the Virtual Bike Challenge nears, organizer Jez Ramos of Team ADR shared a few route suggestions for those in Cebu who are participating in the unique biking event.

The Virtual Bike Challenge is a biking event wherein participants need to complete a chosen distance—either 200 kilometers, 400 kilometers or 600 kilometers—within a one-month period, from October 15, 2020 to November 15, 2020.

Participants can choose when and where to go as long as they complete their desired distance within a month.

So where in Cebu can cyclists go to slowly chip away their total distance needed?

“Well I got only a few since I’m not a veteran yet but in challenges like these, I would really suggest flat routes to have longer distance that can be covered,” Ramos said.

Ramos added that routes with “climbs can drain you a lot really.”

One of Ramos suggestions is going to the north of Cebu and back where a biker can easily get 200 kilometers plus.

He also suggests going round south, which he describes as a great route except for the bumpy road from Malabuyoc to Boljoon town. This route can give a bike a mileage of 300 kilometers.

However, Ramos said that an easy weekday route would be to Danao City in the north.

There are also routes in the northwest or southwest parts of the province. All these routes are flat.

Team ADR was originally a running group. ADR stood for Any Day Runners.

They decided to organize this unique event since they saw a rapid increase in the number of cyclists in the past months.

The bike challenge also aims to encourage older bikers to continue with their passion in biking, hoping it will help them be mentally sane amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

There will be no limit to the number of participants as long as they will be able to submit their registration on or before the October 15 deadline. As of the moment, 185 participants have already signed up for the event but Ramos said they might end up with more than 200 participants.

Participants should only post a photo of their cycling activities and take a screenshot of their recorded data, such as date and distance, to show how far they’ve gone. Their post should also indicate the remaining distance that they need to cover.

Bikers can use cycling apps such as Strava or other GPS gadgets like sports watches to record their distances.

Those interested to join can pay the P600 registration fee through BPI (Patrio Jesus Ramos, 1350003513), BDO – Dwight Velasco, 006040180748, GCash (Jez Ramos, 0917 632 8474), and Dwight Velasco (0917 323 1329) or by Money Transfer to Dwight Velasco (0917 323 1329).

One could also register through this link or may check for updates at Team ADR-Cebu’s Facebook page.

Those who will successfully finish their chosen distance will get a finisher’s shirt and medal.

