Prenup photos: 2020 in a nutshell

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A lot has happened in the past months.

Starting last March when everyone in the Philippines or in the world was put under quarantine.

But even if we spent most of our 2020 in our homes, a lot of things happened since then.

Online trends, new normal looks, and rules down to the getting accustomed to just staying at home.

And this couple with the help of their wedding planner had the perfect concept for their prenup shoot.

A prenup shoot highlighting the things that have transpired from ECQ, MECQ, GCQ to MGCQ here in Cebu.

Izra Tejero and Anet Evalaroza placed their trust in Carlo Abaquita, wedding planner to conceptualize their prenup shoot making it one of a kind and sort of a reminder of how 2020 went for everyone.

Abaquita said that he wanted to go out of the box with the shoot but also staying close to reality with the prenup shoot.

The shoot took place last October 4, 2020.

Look:

LOOK: Ready to look back at some of the things we’ve been doing since this whole quarantine started? Let these prenup… 由 CDN Digital 發佈於 2020年10月13日 星期二

According to the group they had fun shooting the photos and making the set-up as they reminisce on some of the things that they too took part in, like whisking their arms out for a good Dalgona Coffee.

Here, take a look at some of the shots from Izra and Anet’s photoshoot taken by Macky Carcedo.

/dbs