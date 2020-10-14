Cebu City’s active COVID-19 cases are down to 230

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City now only have 230 active coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.

This after the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and the Department of Health (DOH) finished their data harmonization revealing 120 recoveries.

The EOC are also validating 75 more patients that may be recovered by now or in the past 14 days.

Councilor Joel Garganera, deputy chief implementor of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), said they would continue the harmonization so that the release of data from the EOC and the DOH would already be up to date daily.

Two new cases were recorded on October 13, 2020 out of 410 tested individuals.

The positivity rate is at a record low of 0.48 percent.

“A lot of people are asking me why the cases were high in the past days. Now there are only two new cases. We should expect fluctuations depending on the behavior of the public,” said the councilor.

Two deaths were also recorded on October 13, 2020, and one of the deceased patient was a senior citizen with comorbidities.

The EOC continues to advocate vigilance for the public and strict compliance to the health protocols.

They said the number of cases would always depend on the compliance of the people.

The Carbon market’s low results in the pooled testing showed that even in the busiest place in the city, COVID-19 could not spread if people would be self-aware and compliant.

The EOC also urged establishments to be active in ensuring that customers follow health protocols so that they would not suffer temporary closures due to having positive cases in their establishments./dbs