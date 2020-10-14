Humay-Humay cemetery ready to accept visitors starting Oct. 15

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Humay-Humay Public Cemetery in barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City is already prepared to accept visitors starting tomorrow, October 15, to October 28 and November 5 to 15.

This is in lieu of the observance of All Saints Day and All Souls Day on November 1 and 2.

Joselito Castañares, caretaker of the cemetery, told CDN Digital that they had already installed entrance and exit signages to guide visitors.

Visitors will also undergo temperature checks before entering the cemetery, while footbaths are in place for disinfection.

The public is also required to observe the minimum health and safety protocols, such as wearing a face mask, face shield, and the observance of the social distancing.

Castañares also said that instead of implementing an alphabetical schedule for visitors, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan had already approved their suggestion to implement a coupon or priority number system.

“So we have advised sa atong mga kaigsuonan nga moadto sa VDR (Virgen dela Regla), para pagkuha ug passes sa first 400 kay we are allocating two hours sa ilang pagbisita. Ang first 400 mao na’y makabisita, then after sa 400 atong i-cut-off and another 400 in the next two hours,” Castañares said.

(So we advised our brothers and sisters to go to the VDR [Virgen dela Regla Shrine] to get their passes for the first 400 because we are allocating two hours for their visits. The first 400 will be first to visit, then their will be a cutoff time and then another 400 will be allowed to visit in the next two hours.)

The visitation schedule will start at 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 12 nn to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A siren will be the signal for the visitors that their visiting schedule is already over.

Masses inside the cemetery are also scheduled from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; and 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mayor Chan, for his part, said that he already directed the Philippine National Police (PNP) to deploy policemen in the five cemeteries located in the city, including the cemetery in Olango Island.

He added that force multipliers would also be deployed from different barangays.

“Ready na ang atong PNP sa pagbantay ana, plus multipliers, naa ta’y mga tawo nga mo-roving gyud sa minteryo,” Chan said.

(The PNP is ready to secure that (cemeteries) plus the (force) multipliers. There will be people who will patrol the cemeteries.)

He also emphasized that eating and bringing of food inside the cemetery, and bringing of alcoholic drinks would be also prohibited./dbs