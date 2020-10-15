DOLE: Employers must release 13th month pay on or before Dec. 24

MANILA, Philippines — Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III on Thursday made it clear that all employers are required to release their workers’ 13th month pay on or before December 24.

“We will not postpone, we will not defer and we will not give any exemption with the payment of 13th month pay,” Bello said in a televised briefing.

“The law says, pay the workers their 13th month pay on or before December 24. Yan po ang ipapatupad ng Department of Labor [and Employment],” he added.

Bello said an official order to companies will be released on Friday, October 16.

He earlier said that the labor department is looking at the possibly of allowing companies badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to defer the payout of their workers’ 13th month bonus.

Another possibility that was being considered is for the government to subsidize the 13th month pay of micro, small and medium enterprises workers.

gsg