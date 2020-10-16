Chan to IATF: Allow minors, seniors in hotels, resorts

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan will appeal anew to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) to allow minors or those 21 years old and below and senior citizens to check-in in hotels and resorts together with their family.

Chan said that he was making the appeal so that he could bring back the vibrance of the tourism industry in the city.

The mayor said that since they were with their family, there would be lesser chances that the minors and the senior citizens would contract the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

He encouraged hotels and resorts to ensure implementing the minimum health and safety protocols, such as the wearing of face mask, face shield and following social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

Chan said that he had already sent a letter to the IATF regarding this matter, and he was still waiting for their response.

“Mao na’y atong gipaabot no, naa na tay suwat niana. Kung mahimo, kay magbalik turismo naman ta, balik na ang atong mga hotels and resorts nga mag-operate, which mostly mo-check-in sa mga hotels and resorts are families,” said Chan.

(That is what we are waiting for. I have already sent a written a letter. If it would be possible because we are trying to bring back tourism in the city. We are bringing them back to hotels and resorts that have started to operate anew, where mostly the ones who would check in in these hotels and resorts are families.)

“Ang pamilya dunay mga anak, dunay mga ginikanan, Since it’s a whole family, I hope nga IATF will consider nga i-allow lang nila kadtong mga naka-booking, naka-check-in sa mga hotels and resorts,” Chan said.

(The family has children, has parents. Since it is a whole family, I hope the IATF will consider to allow them [to enter hotels and resorts]. Those who have already booked and those who are already checked in with hotels and resorts.)

Earlier, Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, spokesperson of the Department of Health (DOH)-7, advised the public not to bring minors and senior citizens in their travel for leisure and let them stay at home since they were vulnerable to the virus.

Chan, however, said that they would also need to balance everything, especially since the start of the pandemic, the economy of the city has stopped moving.

“Para intawon pod mabuhi ang ekonomiya nato kay grabe na gyud kaayo, wan-ay kita, halos manira nalang ang atong mga hotels kung dili ni tugutan,” he added.

(This is so that the economy can grow. They have no more profits, and it seems that our hotels are on the brink of closure if this request would not be granted.)

