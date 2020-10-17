Cebuana vlogger bids farewell to dream job due to pandemic

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Photos of Cebuana vlogger Jen Barangan from her Youtube vlog is flooding social media.

Why?

In her latest vlog released on October 15, 2020, the Carcar city native was in tears as she bid farewell to her job as a flight attendant to her 366,000 subscribers on Youtube.

In just two days, the video entitled “I lost my job as a flight attendant,” has reached one million views.

Barangan grew her fan base and Youtube viewers online through her Tiktok videos and her vlogs taking everyone to her life as a flight attendant.

“This by far the hardest vlog to film. And I don’t know how and where to start. I don’t even know how this vlog turns out,” Barangan started her vlog.

The Cebuana vlogger then started to share how her life turned upside down last March when all flights were canceled.

And just recently, she finally got the news that she would have to put her dream as a flight attendant on hold effective October 16, 2020.

In her own words, “My body went numb.”

With her videos, a lot of people had a glimpse of the life of being a flight attendant and even ignited dreams for young ones.

And with this sad news, her fans, viewers, and friends flooded social media with her photos putting empowering captions to somehow lift Barangan’s spirits up.

Earlier today, Barangan uploaded a Tiktok video of her flight attendant journey with the caption, “Mahigpit na yakap sa lahat ng nangangarap. “

Hang in there, Jen, better days are coming! /dbs