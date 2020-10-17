In Photos: Market fair for farmers in Cebu City mall

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Agriculture Department (CAD) is encouraging the public to visit “A Gardening and Fresh Local Produce Fair” in Robinsons Galleria and buy fresh goods from local farmers.

In another partnership of the city government with the private sector, the fair was established to allow the farmers from the mountain barangays to sell their produce to more people through the malls.

This is the second time that the city government conducted a market fair for the mountain barangay farmers, the first one was in Il Corso at the South Road Properties last August 2020.

The CAD said that three farmers from Barangays Cantipla and Tabunan and two ornamental growers from Barangay Kalunasan will be selling fresh vegetables and gardening supplies at affordable prices at the mall atrium on October 18, 2020, and again from October 22 to 25, 2020.

“This is in line with our thrust not only to help our farmers sell their harvest directly to consumers but to also bring quality and affordable vegetables and fruits to Cebu City residents as well,” said Mayor Edgardo Labella in a Facebook post.

Here are some photos of the market fair in Cebu City where the public can buy goods locally produced from the mountain barangays courtesy of the CAD:

/dbs