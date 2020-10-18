Miss Universe PH salutes ‘bravery, courage’ of candidates who withdrew due to COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the withdrawal of two candidates due to COVID-19, the Miss Universe Philippines Organization said they saluted their “bravery and courage” and assured them that they will provide support they need.

“While it is unfortunate and heartbreaking to see some of our candidates leave the competition, we thank them for being a part of the Miss Universe Philippines family,” the organization said in a statement on Saturday.

“We salute their bravery and courage as they go through this difficult time and rest assured, we will continue to provide all of the help and support they need,” it added.

The statement comes after two candidates, Vincy Vacalares of Cagayan de Oro and Maria Isabela Galeria of Sorsogon backed out of the pageant after contracting COVID-19.

The Miss Universe Philippines Organization also rooted for Vacalares and Galeria, saying: “We strongly believe that this is not the end of their journey as they will soon emerge victorious to be able to pursue their dreams of becoming beauty queens.”

Meanwhile, the organization assured that the health and safety of the candidates still joining the competition remains to be the top priority.

“We remain committed to ensuring that we follow all of the protocols and guidelines set forth by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID),” the Miss Universe Organization said.

The organization added it has “consistently coordinated with Baguio City officials to ensure that we follow their rigorous protocols in order to preserve its status as a COVID-free city.”

Baguio is the host city of the upcoming pageant.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2020 will have its coronation ceremonies on Oct. 25.