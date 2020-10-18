OFW from Lapu bounces back after accident by making funnycature dolls

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Ever heard of “Funnycature dolls?”

These are dolls made to look like a caricature art.

Carlo Dominic Teruel, 34, from Lapu-Lapu City recently went viral after making a funnycature doll of Lapu-Lapu City mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

But the mayor is not the only one he has done a funnycature doll for.

After a horrific motorcycle accident last 2018, Teruel closed his life as an OFW in Dubai because of his partial disability in walking.

With his curious mind and love for art, he turned this little hurdle into a triumph by practicing on how to make funnycature dolls.

“I have joined various groups here in Cebu who also does these kinds of art. I just started selling my art last year and so far I am improving and happy to have clients who trust me,” he said.

With just a year to perfect the art, Teruel is now able to somehow bank on making a decent income from customizing these dolls according to his customers’ requests.

Some of his finished products are dolls of a family, a couple, and some celebrities like Jessica Soho and a politician he supports, Mayor Junard Chan.

For each doll it costs around P1000 to P2500 a piece and can take days to finish.

Aside from making funnycature dolls he also is managing his time by attending some online classes to hone his skills in funnycature art.

Let’s take a look at some of Teruel’s funnycature dolls:

