Joint venture committee called to face Cebu City Council over Carbon Market development

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The Cebu City Council is calling the Joint Venture Selection Committee (JSVC) to explain the disputes on the proposed Carbon Market development.

The CFI Community Cooperative seeks to counter the unsolicited proposal of Megawide Construction Corp. for the multi-billion modernization of the Carbon Market.

The CFI appeared before the council asking for a chance to counter the proposal as the JVSC seemingly made it difficult for them by not providing them the copy of the Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) Megawide has provided as a reference for their counterproposal, despite them paying P50,000 for such documents.

The coop is seeking to counter this proposal and they have presented their initial plans to the council during the Citizen’s Hour on October 21, 2020, during the council’s regular session.

However, since the JVSC has not endorsed any contract to the council yet, the council cannot act on the counter proposal by the CFI against Megawide.

Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia, the majority floor leader, said they can form a committee of five to study the JVA but since the process has not reached the council, it would be premature to do so.

“At this point, it would be premature because we have not received a contract from the executive department. For now we can just wait any of the joint ventures that has to pass through the council for approval,” said Garcia.

He assured that no JVA will happen unless the city council approves it or any contract for that matter.

Councilor Eugenio Gabuya, Jr., said the council must be informed of the final plans for the JVA so that the council can provide inputs on the final contract.

Councilor Alvin Dizon has urged the JVSC to defer the competitive challenge for Megawide beyond October 16, 2020, which was supposed to be the deadline, until Megawide could provide a more detailed plan to the council.

He said the conglomerate has not fully laid out their development plan to the council and added they should present their updated plans.

The council has agreed to call the JVSC to the council to explain the selection process. The council believes this would put to rest the doubts that there is any preference given to the conglomerate over the project.

