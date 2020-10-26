Tugboat catches fire in Cebu City waters

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A tugboat owned and operated by a roll-on, roll-off company caught fire while sailing along Cebu South Channel on Monday, October 26, 2020.

Reports from the Philippine Coast Guard in Cebu (PCG-Cebu) said the vessel owned by Super Shuttle, carrying five crew members, caught fire at 3:18 a.m. within the vicinity of Shell Island off the seawaters of Cebu City.

The fire, according to the report, was under control at around 04:30 a.m. and was declared “fire out” at around 05:05 a.m.

All crew members of the tugboat were rescued, the coast guard added.

Further investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of the fire on the tugboat.

/bmjo