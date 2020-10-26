4k families in Mandaue receive cash, food assistance after floods

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Over 4,000 families who were affected by recent flash floods in Mandaue City have received cash aid and relief packs from the government.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7), in a press release dated October 25, 2020, said that 4,400 families in eight barangays in Mandaue City were provided assistance to help them get back on their feet after their houses were submerged in floodwaters during the flooding that occurred a few weeks ago.

Read: Boy hurt; over 400 houses flooded in Mandaue City

These affected families live near the bank of Butuanon River that traverses along barangays Alang-Alang, Canduman, Casuntingan, Maguikay, Paknaan, Tabok, Tingub, and Umapad, DSWS-7 said.

Aside from emergency relief packs, beneficiaries were also given financial assistance to help them rebuild or repair their damaged houses through the agency’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

Read: Mandaue City wants to continue with flood control projects

All in all, DSWD-7 reported spending P7.4 million in public funds.

Families with totally damaged houses were provided with P5,000 worth of cash aid. Those with partially and slightly damaged homes received P2,500 and P500 respectively, the department added.

DSWD-7 director Rebecca Geamala, for her part, expressed gratitude to local officials on working together with their department to help affected individuals.

/bmjo