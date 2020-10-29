Tropical depression outside PAR develops into tropical storm; new LPA spotted

MANILA, Philippines — The tropical depression outside the Philippine area of responsibility has intensified into a tropical storm with international name Goni, as state meteorologists monitor another low pressure area (LPA) outside the country’s territory.

The center of tropical storm Goni, which will be named “Rolly” once it enters PAR, was last spotted 1,705 kilometers east of Central Luzon, according to the weather update issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) at 4 a.m.

It is moving westward at 10 kilometers per hour and has maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of 80 kph. Pagasa said that for now, the tropical cyclone does not have any effect on the weather condition in the country.

“Posible na magmove siya westward and then towards sa may area ng Bicol Region, at magta-traverse over land so posible na ang landfall niya po ay November 1. ‘Yan po ay Sunday at papasok ito ng PAR this morning or mamaya pong hapon,” Pagasa weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said.

(It may move westward and then towards the area of Bicol Region, then traverse over land, so its possible landfall is on November 1. That is on Sunday. It may enter PAR this morning or afternoon.)

“Magmomove po siya westward towards Bicol Region on Sunday and then magtatraverse over land and then exit sa area ng Southern Luzon,” he added.

Meanwhile, the LPA, which Bulquerin said could also enter PAR, was last seen 2,550 kilometers east of Mindanao.

For the weather forecast, Pagasa said Caraga and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ).

The ITCZ is where winds coming from the northern and southern hemisphere converge, bringing clouds that cause rains in affected areas.

Meanwhile, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Batanes, and Cagayan including Babuyan Islands will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains due to the northeasterly surface windflow.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:

Metro Manila: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 16 to 24 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 23 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

