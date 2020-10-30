Foodie.ph now serving Cebu

Ordering or preparing for a corporate meal, or simply catering for an event under the new normal should no longer be a headache as Foodie.ph expands its services here at the metro.

Foodie.ph will be your corporate delivery service for anything food and groceries and also caters to flower requirements and other corporate needs such as table reservations including on-site and off-site catering services.

Foodie.ph is a web platform that services the enterprise level for any bulk order.

With the limitation of movement brought by quarantine guidelines, clients will no longer need to go around the city to purchase food for meetings and conferences.

Clients can simply log on to Foodie.ph’s website and choose among a variety of their partner restaurants. Its dedicated in-house logistics team will coordinate the orders and arrange the delivery.

“This mode helps bridge businesses together and makes it more convenient for their clients,” said James Kodrowski, Managing Director of Right Choice Capital.

For Cebu, Foodie.ph has over 20 partner restaurants who can cater to bulk orders from clients, as well as around 10 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

According to Kodrowski, a major part of their clientele comes from the Business Processing and Outsourcing (BPO) and IT companies, and will only cater to corporate orders for now.

“While the launching of food is timely, we are aggressively expanding our partners and will cater to corporate orders for now…,” said Kodrowski.

With Foodie.ph, orders are guaranteed fast and fresh with only 60 to 90 minute waiting time for same-day orders with a minimum requirement of P500 worth plus a 10 percent service charge.

Part of its mission is to also help its partner restaurants grow, giving them 7-day flexible payment terms.

“It is our job to also help them grow while we are going through this rough time,” said Kodrowski.

Make your corporate new normal easier by finding food and other requirements with Foodie.ph./bmjo